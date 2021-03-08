Perimeter set in SE Portland in hunt for shooting suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A perimeter in Southeast Portland is set up in the Lents neighborhood as police look for a suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting.

The shooting near the 11000 block of SE Foster Road was reported around 3:15 p.m., authorities said. When police arrived they found one person wounded and rushed that person to a hospital by ambulance.

A search began and, authorities said, a possible suspect fled. That’s when PPB called in the Special Emergency Response Team — SERT — and set up a perimeter west and south of SE 110th and Foster.

Police remain at the scene. There is no information to provide about the wounded person.

