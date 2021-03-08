Perimeter set in SE Portland in hunt for shooting suspect

Crime

Wounded person taken by ambulance

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A perimeter in Southeast Portland is set up in the Lents neighborhood as police look for a suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting.

The shooting near the 11000 block of SE Foster Road was reported around 3:15 p.m., authorities said. When police arrived they found one person wounded and rushed that person to a hospital by ambulance.

A search began and, authorities said, a possible suspect fled. That’s when PPB called in the Special Emergency Response Team — SERT — and set up a perimeter west and south of SE 110th and Foster.

Police remain at the scene. There is no information to provide about the wounded person.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss