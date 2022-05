Witness said he saw 2 people fighting in the street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A possible stabbing was described as “violent scene” by a witness who stopped along NE Grand near the Lloyd Center Saturday evening.

The witness told KOIN 6 News he saw 2 people fighting in the street and also saw a hammer and a knife on the ground.

Portland police responded to the scene and closed off a few lanes to investigate.

