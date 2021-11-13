Postmark Portland: Philatelist’s collection stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Portland police investigated a “suspicious circumstances” call in Southeast Portland, they found 3 men in a vehicle and a large stamp collection that was likely stolen. But they have not been able to track down the rightful owner of the stamps.

The case began on the afternoon of November 7 when police were called to the 1300 block of SE 14th and spotted 3 men in the car. One was arrested on an outstanding felony burglary warrant, officials said. The other 2 were released pending more investigation.

The stamp collection was in several binders, manila folders and booklets. One brown folder has a foil imprint and a global map. Another green folder has “American Heirloom Collection of United States Stamps” imprinted on the front. A manila folder has “MATT” written in red pen and stamp information that reads, “The Australian Territories Collection 1996.”

Anyone with information about the stamps or who the owner is is asked to email PPB — crimetips@portlandoregon.gov — and use the case number 21-311885.