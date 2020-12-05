Pound of heroin found inside stolen car; Man, 63, arrested

Dale Alan Barton is accused of drug and gun charges after his arrest, December 4, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a pound of heroin, guns and thousands of dollars were found inside a stolen car that was parked and occupied in Southeast Portland on Friday morning, police said.

Around 10:35 a.m. a patrol officer spotted the stolen car parked in the 300 block of SE Ash. Additional officers were called to the scene and the man inside the car, later identified as Dale Alan Barton, was arrested.

When investigators searched the car, they said they found 548.9 grams of heroin and 7 grams of meth. They said they also found a semi-automatic handgun, 2 pellet guns and a total of $3665.

Barton, 63, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He’s accused of delivering heroin and meth, unlawful use of a car and being a felon with a gun.