Kathryn Muhlbach was found deceased at Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Muhlbach’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police on Monday announced that the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman at the Powell Butte Nature Park is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers discovered the body of 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach in the park shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday. PPB said “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Muhlbach’s death prompted a response from its Homicide Unit.

A medical examiner determined Muhlbach’s death was due to homicidal violence.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-1040 or Detective Joe Corona Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0508 and reference case number 22-326621.

No suspect information was released.