Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood sees second shooting in 24 hours

The Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood saw its second shooting in 24 hours. (PPB)

Over 25 bullet casings were found in the same area one day earlier

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting occurred in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Tuesday morning — just 24 hours after another shooting in the same area.

A report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Southeast 136th Avenue came in shortly before 4:30 a.m. Eighteen bullet casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered two homes had been hit by gunfire.

Police did not report any injuries and did not release any other information surrounding the incident.

One day before Tuesday’s shooting, officers reported finding more than 25 casings from another early morning shooting in the same spot.

East Precinct officers were dispatched to the same block of SE 136th Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Monday on reports of gunfire. In addition to finding the casings, police learned a residence and vehicle had been hit in the crossfire.

One adult male arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around the same time — however, PPB said it had not determined if his injuries were related to the shooting.

Police said the investigations of the two shootings are ongoing and additional information will be released at the direction of investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333 and reference case #20-356372. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Submit an anonymous tip online.

This is a developing story.