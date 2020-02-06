Powellhurst neighborhood shooting leaves 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting was reported in Portland’s Powellhurst neighborhood early Thursday morning.

When officers arrived at the 13000 block of Southeast Cora Street around 2:34 a.m., they found evidence of gunfire along with a victim that had been injured in the shooting. The victim’s injuries were minor and he was not sent to the hospital.

Police are not releasing any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

