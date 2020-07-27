PPB: 2 arrested after 1 shot near Lownsdale Square

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said two people have been arrested following gunfire near Lownsdale Square Sunday evening.

A shot fired was reported at SW Salmon and SW 4th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police first reported that a suspect was taken into custody, however, a short time later reported that a second person had been arrested in connection to the incident as well.

A victim was not found at the scene, but someone was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said they believe that person was associated with the shooting in downtown. That person’s injury was non-life-threatening, said police.

Details about what led up to the shot fired have not been released. Police said they are still investigating.

This is a developing story.