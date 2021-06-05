PPB: 1 dead in Sellwood-Moreland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into a deadly shooting that took place in Portland’s Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1900 block of SE Ochoco Street just before 2 a.m. on reports of a person being shot near the entrance to the Springwater Trail. When they arrived, officers found the body of an adult man. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office will determine cause and manner of death, police said.

“No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded and is investigating.”

Anyone with information about the incident, is urged to contact police right away.

This is a developing story.