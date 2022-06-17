PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was taken into police custody after allegedly waving a pellet gun at passing cars and pedestrians in Portland on Friday night, Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct announced.

Around 5 p.m. officers responded at SW 1st and Clay to a report of a man waving a gun at people. On the scene, officers did not see a gun but said the man was in crisis. As officers closed off the area, the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team began communication efforts, PPB Central Precinct said.

According to police, the man was uncooperative with officers, who kept a distance from him as the gun was likely concealed.

While no victims came forward and officers had not seen a gun, the incident commander assigned two officers to monitor the man from a distance.

PPB said the man walked to SW 1st and Main where officers then saw the man wave a gun at passing cars and pedestrians. As officers moved in, police say the man was partially compliant at the time but did not move away from the gun.

Officers used a police vehicle equipped with ballistic armor as cover to move closer and were able to take the man into custody and recover the gun. Police learned the gun was a replica and only shoots pellets.

Authorities have not identified the man.

In a social media post, PPB Central Precinct said “we’re so grateful that no one was hurt. The man was transported to a hospital on a police hold so he can get evaluated by a doctor. Thank you for the patience of those who were delayed during the rush hour incident.”