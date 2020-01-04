PPB: 1 injured in SE Portland shooting

Police were searching for an armed suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot in an early morning shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday, according to police.

Just after 5 a.m., Portland police responded to a shots fired call at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 150th Avenue. After arriving on the scene, the PPB said officers were searching for an armed suspect. That search is no longer active, but no other information has been released.

