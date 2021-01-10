PPB: 1 injured in shooting near South Waterfront

Crime

No suspect information available

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
A file photo of crime scene tape. (KOIN) generic portland police shooting

Generic photo of police tape. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the back while in his car in the South Waterfront area of Portland early Sunday.

Portland Police officers were dispatched to the area near the west side of the Ross Island Bridge on reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. They were soon informed the victim from the shooting walked into a hotel in the 1400 block of SW Naito Parkway.

He told officers he had been driving in the area of S River Drive and S Hall Street when he was shot.

The man walked to an ambulance and was taken to a nearby hospital.

PPB said no suspect information is being released and that the investigation is ongoing.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss