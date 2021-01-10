PPB: 1 injured in shooting near South Waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the back while in his car in the South Waterfront area of Portland early Sunday.

Portland Police officers were dispatched to the area near the west side of the Ross Island Bridge on reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. They were soon informed the victim from the shooting walked into a hotel in the 1400 block of SW Naito Parkway.

He told officers he had been driving in the area of S River Drive and S Hall Street when he was shot.

The man walked to an ambulance and was taken to a nearby hospital.

PPB said no suspect information is being released and that the investigation is ongoing.