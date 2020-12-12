PPB: 1 injured in Woodlawn neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau said one person was injured following a shooting in Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood early Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of NE Stafford Street and NE 11th Avenue just after midnight Friday on reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to a hospital by ambulance soon after.

“The severity of the injuries is not yet known,” PPB said in a release.

The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting remain at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503 823-3774.