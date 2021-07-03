PPB: 1 woman shot, another assaulted on W Burnside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau said two women were attacked in downtown Portland Friday night — one of whom was shot.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot near 300 block of West Burnside Street and came upon a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. PPB said another female at the scene had been assaulted as well.

The suspect or suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived, according to police. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for multiple injuries.

“Preliminary information is that one suspect shot the victim, then another individual began shooting at the suspect,” told kOIN 6 News Saturday. “It’s unknown if anyone else was injured.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.