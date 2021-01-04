PPB: 2 apartments, 7 vehicles struck in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau reported more than 50 casings being found at the scene of a shooting late Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of SE 136th Avenue after reports of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found evidence that dozens of rounds had been fired off. Two apartments and seven vehicles had been struck by gunfire as well, police said.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the incident but did not sustain serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police.
