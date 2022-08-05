PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were arrested after reportedly firing dozens of gunshots in an early Friday morning shooting in the Old Town neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau said.

Just after 2 a.m., Portland police responded to the reported shooting along Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street where officers found 88 bullet casings.

PPB said 29-year-old Travis Antonio Gaters III and 24-year-old Tamarjay Deshowan Polk were arrested.

No injuries were reported, however officials noted damage to parked vehicles and a building.

Police said they seized two guns as evidence.