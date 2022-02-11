PPB: 2 arrested after eluding police, possessing ghost gun, stolen shotgun

While searching the car, police found a sawed off 12-gauge shotgun in the passenger seat of the car, which was later determined to be stolen (Portland Police Bureau).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects were arrested after allegedly driving recklessly, eluding police and possessing a “ghost” gun along with a stolen modified shotgun, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Thursday just after 10 p.m., FIT officers were doing extra patrol in Mill Park and Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhoods when they saw a silver BMW ‘driving in a reckless manner’ and going over 40 mph through a parking lot, according to PPB.

Authorities tried to stop the car near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Division Street but the car eluded police, instead traveling eastbound while in westbound lanes almost hitting FIT officers parked nearby.

Officers then spotted the car driving toward Southeast 154th Avenue and Division when a suspect fled on foot.

While searching the car, police found a sawed off 12-gauge shotgun in the passenger seat of the car, which was later determined to be stolen (Portland Police Bureau).

K-9 officers found the driver, a 16-year-old male, in a small shed. In a yard nearby, officers also found another suspect, 20-year-old Alan Barron.

Barron was in possession of a semiautomatic handgun without a serial number, also known as a “ghost” gun.

He was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and faces multiple charges including two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public and a misdemeanor warrant.

The 16-year-old was booked into Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges including attempt to elude in a vehicle, reckless driving and unlawful possession of a firearm.