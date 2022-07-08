Portland police were dispatched to a shooting on Southeast 112th Avenue and Powell Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. July 8, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people have been injured after a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the scene along Southeast 112th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

PPB said tactical teams, including a Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit are responding near SE 120th Avenue and SE Kelly Street with Focused Intervention Team officers searching for any suspects.

As authorities search the area, SE 122nd Avenue is closed in both directions between SE Clinton Street and SE Bush Street. Police have also closed SE Powell Boulevard between SE 108th Avenue and SE 122nd Avenue.

Community members are asked to shelter in place and lock doors and windows as authorities search the area.

A witness told KOIN 6 News a bullet shattered a car’s rear window and struck someone inside during a shooting along SE 112th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard. July 8, 2022 (KOIN).

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.