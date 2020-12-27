2 injured in multiple shootings across Portland Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people were injured in multiple shooting incidents across Portland Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Montavilla

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Gilsan Street around 8:30 p.m. and subsequently found evidence of a shooting, according to PPB. A short time later, a 15-year-old girl walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound considered non-life threatening.

Southeast Portland

Around 9:45 p.m., PPB reported to a report of a person being shot in the 9200 block of SE Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found multiple casings, a vehicle that had been struck by bullets and “significant amounts of blood,” according to PPB. During the investigation, a man walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

Brentwood-Darlington

The night’s third shooting incident occurred in the 6600 block of SE 72nd Avenue just after 11 p.m. Responding officers found multiple casings and later learned bullets went through the living room and two bedrooms of a nearby home. Though people were inside at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.

Cully

Moments after the Brentwood-Darlington incident, PPB said a convenience store worker reported shots being fired into the building following a confrontation with three teens. The employee confronted the teens inside the shop in the 6000 block of NE Columbia Boulevard after they were seen stealing items. One of the suspects spat on the worker as the group ran out. Moments later, shots were fired, according to PPB.

All four incidents are being investigated, PPB said. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Portland Police at 503-823-3333.