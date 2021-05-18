PPB: 2 people found passed out in car with handguns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers with the Portland Police Bureau reported finding handguns at the feet of two people passed out in a car in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning.

A 9-1-1 call came in around 7 a.m. from a person reporting a car blocking NE Bryant Street near NE 6th Avenue. According to the witness, the car was running and two people were inside who appeared to be unconscious. A nearby driver had even honked a horn at them but got no response, according to PPB.

Responding officers approached the car and saw a gun on the floor of the vehicle next to the driver’s feet. After failed attempts to awaken the people in the car, officers noticed another gun near the feet of the passenger.

“Officers made a safe tactical plan and approached the car utilizing a handheld shield for protection,” PPB said in a release Tuesday. “Officers recovered both handguns and additional magazines.”

Both people were apprehended and taken to a hospital where their conditions are unknown. PPB said no criminal charges have been filed and the investigation remains open.