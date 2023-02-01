PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Portland police officers were hospitalized Monday morning after a suspect “violently” attacked them, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The suspect, identified by police as Lonnie Hart, faces multiple charges, including one count of fourth-degree assault, two counts of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of aggravated harassment.

Police say that officers responded to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. after residents reported Hart was checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people.

When officers entered the building, Hart allegedly attacked two of them before he was arrested and taken into custody. Both officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, PPB says.

Hart was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation and will be booked upon his release, authorities say.

Anyone with information about this case who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau’s Detective Division at 503-823-0400 and reference case #23-29554.