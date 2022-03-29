PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were arrested for allegedly having loaded firearms in the Wilkes neighborhood on Monday, Portland police said.

In a Twitter post, PPB said officers pulled over two teens, ages 15 and 16, after seeing them drive recklessly through the neighborhood.

Once the teens pulled over, police reportedly found two loaded firearms.

Both teens were arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a loaded firearm in public. The 16-year-old driver was also charged with Reckless Driving, while the 15-year-old passenger reportedly had a warrant for a probation violation.