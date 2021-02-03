PPB: 3 shot in Powellhurst-Gilbert; stray bullet enters home with child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being shot multiple times in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau sent officers to the 4300 block of SE 122nd Avenue around 9 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival they found evidence of gunfire and learned the three victims had walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

During Tuesday night’s shooting, a bullet had also entered into a living room where a young child had been five minutes prior, police said. Additionally, seven different vehicles were struck by gunfire and three different residences were hit as well.

PPB said no arrests have been made and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact PPB at (503) 823-3333.

The bureau said there have been more than 100 shootings and over 30 non-fatal injuries for the year. There have also been six gun related homicides for 2021.