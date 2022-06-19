PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “plethora” of suspected stolen items were recovered by authorities during a search of a home in North Portland this week, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police executed the search warrant at a home near the corner of North Cook Street and N Kerby Avenue.

In a series of Tweets shared Saturday, police said they found a veritable trove of stolen goods, including three cars, guns, passports, social security cards, a USPS jacket and hat and mail from more than 30 people.

PPB said the investigation started with a night shift officer and became a multi-agency effort, seeing help from PPB detectives, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Emergency Reaction Team and the USPS Postal Inspector.

Authorities shared photos from the cache of recovered items.

Authorities searched a home in North Portland near the corner of N Cook Street and Kerby Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation. (Courtesy/PPB)

Suspected stolen guns recovered during the investigation. (Courtesy/PPB)

A USPS jacket recovered during the investigation. (Courtesy/PPB)

Numerous computers recovered during the investigation. (Courtesy/PPB)

A Mercedes-Benz shown in a photo shared by PPB to Twitter. Police said three stolen cars were seized. (Courtesy/PPB)

Several computers, assault rifles, ammunition and a Mercedez-Benz were among the seized property shown in photos from the bureau. Methamphetamine and drugs police suspect to be fentanyl were also recovered at the scene along with instructions on how to make fake IDs, police said.

According to PPB, investigators seized “washed checks” as evidence — checks made from a process in which someone uses chemicals to erase the ink so they can rewrite and reuse them.

Police did not identify any suspects or say whether any arrests were made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to PPB for more information.