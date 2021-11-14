PPB: 3 teen armed robbery suspects arrested in Concordia

Portland Police found a handgun under a vehicle at the scene of an armed robbery before arresting three teen suspects (PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three teens suspected of an armed robbery in a Concordia neighborhood were arrested Sunday evening, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the call, near Fernhill Park in the 6000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue, after the victim reported three teens –two of them armed– demanded her car keys, police said.

Police identified all three suspects as male juveniles ages 15, 16, and 17.

At the scene, officers found a handgun under a vehicle and took one suspect into custody. A K9 supervisor saw the other two suspects climb over a neighborhood fence, officers said.

Officers created a perimeter, closing Northeast 38th Avenue to Northeast 42nd Ave. from Northeast Lombard to Northeast Holman Street to find the suspects.

Officers used the Emergency Notification System to alert residents in the area to stay in place.

The suspects came out of hiding and surrendered to police after officers used the public address system commanding their surrender, authorities said.

According to police, the handgun at the scene was stolen and a second firearm was not found.

Investigation by the Robbery Division is underway. Police said the suspects face robbery charges and will either be taken to a juvenile detention hall or will be released to their guardians.