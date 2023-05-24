PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the course of two stolen vehicle operations, authorities said that they made 35 arrests and discovered a chop shop.

On May 12 and May 19, officers from the Portland Police Bureau and Gresham Police Department worked with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to conduct the stolen vehicle operations in both Portland and Gresham.

During those two days, police said they arrested 35 people, serviced 34 warrants, recovered 31 stolen or suspected stolen vehicles and seized 10 illegal firearms and two illegal suppressors.

During the course of the operations, authorities said they attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle where the driver attempted to elude officers.

They said the vehicle and driver were eventually located on Northeast Wasco Street in Gresham and during the investigation they discovered several other stolen vehicles, tools for disassembling vehicles and tools for replacing VIN numbers and realized they had discovered a chop shop.

After presenting a search warrant, officers said they recovered seven more confirmed stolen vehicles and eight suspected stolen vehicles, as well as six guns and two homemade suppressors.

The driver who attempted to flee was identified as Chris Norwood Young, 34, who officials said now faces 51 charges, including, but not limited to, eight counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, six counts of felon in possession of a firearm and 16 counts of recklessly endangering another person.