PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people were shot in separate shootings and one attempted carjacking overnight in Portland, police said in a press release sent Wednesday afternoon.

Man shot from stolen car

The first shooting happened Tuesday night near the corner of Southeast 72nd and Woodstock Boulevard when a man was reportedly shot from a stolen car, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Residents of the Mount Scott Park area called 911 to report gunshots just after 7 p.m., and police said when they arrived, they found a man shot several times. PPB said witnesses saw someone shoot the man from a car and they gave officers the license plate.

Police said they later found the car, reportedly stolen, abandoned near the corner of SE 83rd Avenue and Tolman Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, police said, although his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Nearly one month after Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the program that uses traffic barrels to reduce gun violence was showing “promising results” for the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood, residents told KOIN 6 News they still don’t feel safe.

“People are afraid to go into the parks now,” said Nancy Fields, who works nearby where the man was shot Tuesday. “This park used to be so busy — it’s desolate now. People are afraid to walk their dogs because it’s happening earlier and earlier in the day.”

Shooting between two moving cars

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of someone shooting from one car at another while both were driving near the I-205 entrance ramp along SE Powell Boulevard.

Officials said one of the cars involved was also reported stolen.

While police were investigating the scene, the man and woman who were shot in the ordeal showed up at a local hospital.

Officers went to the hospital to gather more information and police said while they were there, security guards told them two more people wounded from gunshots had just walked in.

Two shot as they escape carjacking

According to PPB, the two people who walked in the hospital had just escaped a carjacking, although both were shot in the process.

Police said the two people had been sitting in their car near the corner of NE 100th Avenue and Halsey Street when a man they didn’t know pulled out a gun and demanded they give up the car.

The man shot at the two, police said, but they escaped and drove to the hospital.

Police did not immediately release any further details on the circumstances on any of the shootings, and none of the victims have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests were reported.