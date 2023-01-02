PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after Portland police said he shot and injured another man Sunday night.

Parrish Riggins Jr. was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree robbery. PPB said drug-related charges could be filed against Riggins as well.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call from East Burnside Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue where a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. PPB said the man was rushed to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Drugs seized after a shooting on East Burnside on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

M-30 pills seized after a shooting on East Burnside on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

Firearm recovered following a shooting on East Burnside on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

PPB’s Enhance Community Safety Team took over the investigation and searched the surrounding area. Riggins was eventually located and arrested, according to police.