PPB: 7 shootings in 16 hours, 11 guns seized

Seized guns already surpasses total for all of 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With 3 full months left in 2021, the Portland Police Bureau said they’ve seized 900 guns this year, already passing the number seized during all of 2020.

That number includes 11 guns seized in a 2-day period this week, PPB said. That timeframe overlaps a 16-hour period during which 4 people were shot in 7 shootings. One person died.

PPB listed the shooting chronologically:

September 29, 4:35p.m .: One man seriously wounded around NE Jessup and MLK Jr. Boulevard

.: One man seriously wounded around NE Jessup and MLK Jr. Boulevard September 29, 7:52 p.m .: Gunfire exchanged between vehicles at SE 74th and Harold. One of the vehicles crashed, and investigators set up 3 different crime scenes

.: Gunfire exchanged between vehicles at SE 74th and Harold. One of the vehicles crashed, and investigators set up 3 different crime scenes September 29, 9:37 p.m .: Fatal shooting around NE 60th and Davis . It’s the 65th homicide of the year

.: . It’s the 65th homicide of the year September 30, 12:20 a.m .: Gunfire around SE 79th and Franklin. One vehicle was hit, no injuries reported

.: Gunfire around SE 79th and Franklin. One vehicle was hit, no injuries reported September 30, 12:23 a.m .: Bullets flew in the 11500 block of Northeast Yacht Harbor Drive. One man was wounded and an apartment building was hit multiple times

.: Bullets flew in the 11500 block of Northeast Yacht Harbor Drive. One man was wounded and an apartment building was hit multiple times September 30, 2:38 a.m .: One man seriously wounded around SE 1127th and E. Burnside. Multiple bullet casings were found

.: One man seriously wounded around SE 1127th and E. Burnside. Multiple bullet casings were found September 30, 8:30 a.m.: Shots fired around Dawson Park between people in 2 vehicles. No injuries were reported.

