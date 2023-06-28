Nine people were arrested during a search of an abandoned office building in Downtown Portland on June 27. (PPB Central Bike Squad Instagram)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau arrested nine people while searching for squatters inside an abandoned office building on Broadway near Pioneer Courthouse Square.

PPB Officer David Baer told KOIN 6 News that officers searched the building at the request of the property manager and that no search warrant was served. The suspects were arrested for various trespassing charges and outstanding warrants. Police also seized body armor, a bandolier of bullets and a stolen wallet during the search.

Photos of the scene. (PPB Central Bike Squad Instagram)



The suspects arrested during the search were Remington Smith, Destiny Erickson, Dustin Hersel, Jacob Hiebler, Willie Wilkins, Sean Darnielle, Jormani Wilson, David Worthington and Brenton Voorhies.