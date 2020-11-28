PPB: ‘About a dozen’ suspects rob outdoor kitchen at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into the armed robbery of an outdoor kitchen in downtown Portland early Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of SW 3rd Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. Upon their arrival, officers found the kitchen had been nearly demolished.
A man who had been working in the kitchen told police a group of about a dozen people showed up–one of whom was armed with a shotgun. The victim said that in addition to being robbed, some of his cooking equipment was stolen and other equipment was heavily damaged, according to PBB. The victim’s car parked next to the canopy was also heavily battered.
“The suspects left in multiple vehicles before police were called,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “No suspect or suspect vehicle information is being released at this time.”
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.