Portland Police issue stern warning to illegal street racers

Videos of street racing on the Fremont Bridge surfaced over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is stepping up patrols of illegal street racing after the city has seen a resurgence of activity in recent weeks.

In a press conference on Thursday, Captain Tony Passadore issued a stern warning to street racers to stop immediately. He said the Bureau will have a team of officers ready to deploy to reports of street racing, as well as a team of investigators ready to build a case against those involved.

“We will have the entire traffic division that’s working on Sunday evenings focusing on this problem,” Passadore said.

Passadore said 25 officers will be focusing on the issue every weekend throughout the ‘street racing season,’ which is typically in the warmer months.

“It’s not like it’s just an activity where young people are going out and blowing off steam. It’s an activity that’s well organized…the intention is to take over the streets and drive in a manner that is incredibly dangerous,” he said.

Most of the penalties are misdemeanors, Passadore said. But he stressed that there is a possibility of felony charges. He said those who are standing to the side and filming are also subject to arrest and will face charges of disorderly conduct.

Street racing stepped back into the spotlight earlier in the week, when videos showing cars drifting and spinning on the Fremont Bridge made the rounds on Facebook on Monday. Those videos racked up more than 60,000 views.

‘Some kind of ‘Fast and Furious’ thing’ on Fremont Bridge

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 Monday morning that it was aware of street racing and two officers responded but did not make any arrests. “From what it appears the racing dispersed before officers were able to make contact,” a PPB spokesperson wrote in an email.

After the incident on the Fremont Bridge, PPB asked anyone with “information or tips that could lead to the identification of people engaging in street racing” to call 503-823-0357. Police are still looking for videos like the ones posted online over the weekend to help them determine who was driving irresponsibly.