PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police have arrested a suspect who was caught in a car containing loaded guns, silencers, and fake oxycodone pills, early Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, PPB shared that officers seized the contraband while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle outside of a Lents Hotel.

Fake Oxycodone Pills (Courtesy: PPB)

According to law enforcement, the suspect has been arrested on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and silencers.