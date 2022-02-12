PPB: At least 49 bullets fired, 6 vehicles hit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six cars were struck by bullets and evidence of nearly 50 gunshots was found in an overnight shooting Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau said in a post to Twitter.

PPB said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:55 a.m. near the corner of SE 80th Avenue and Foster Road.

Police said they recovered 49 shell casings and six vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the shooting. There were no details immediately released on the details leading up to the shooting.

No injuries or arrests were reported, and PPB is investigating.