PPB Bike Theft Task Force has bike stolen

This PPB Bike Theft Task Force bike was stolen in Portland, January 16, 2020 (PPB tweet)

Bike was stolen Thursday from the Portland courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Going out on a limb here, but this may support the argument that we still have a slight bike theft problem in the city……”

That was one of the tweets from the PPB Bike Theft Task Force after one of their bikes was stolen Thursday.

The bike was stolen from the Portland courthouse and had a “POLICE” logo on the side. Surveillance pictures captured someone suspected of taking it.

The bike is a Blue Marin Nail Trail, and yes, there is a registered serial number: 091712249

“Well, this oughta be good for some comments at least… ‘Please help Bike Theft Task Force Officer Sanders find his stolen bike’…” was another of the tweets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police.

