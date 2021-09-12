PPB: Suspected car thief shot by officers in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who stole a pickup truck and drove across the metro area before being trapped at a dead end was shot by officers early Sunday morning in Northwest Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a stolen truck near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Ash Street around 1:30 a.m. When they found the truck near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, police monitored the suspected car thief from the air as he drove at high speeds, sometimes into oncoming traffic and nearly crashing more than once, PPB said.

The suspect briefly drove in Washington at 2:12 a.m., police said, and then drove back into Oregon, crossing the Fremont Bridge into Northwest Portland.

At 2:38 a.m., the suspect met a dead end on NW Ash Street where officers surrounded him, and police reported shots had been fired. Two officers fired their guns, but no police were injured, PPB said.

Police said the suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, the bureau said, pending the outcome of an investigation.

A homicide unit is on the scene investigating despite police reporting no deaths in connection to the stolen car or shooting, PPB said.

Authorities asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033 or Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079.

The names of the suspects and officers have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.