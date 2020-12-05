PPB: Carjack suspect threatened occupants with wine bottle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in South Portland Friday after police said he attempted to steal a vehicle — and threatened occupants with a wine bottle in the process.

The Portland Police Bureau dispatched officers to the 7500 block of South Macadam Avenue just after 4 p.m. on reports of an “unwanted person” making such threats.

PPB officers arrived on scene and attempted to get the man to drop the bottle, however, he refused and began to walk away.

“Because of of the threat of danger the suspect posed to the community, less lethal force was used to take the subject into custody,” PPB said in response to a KOIN 6 inquiry Saturday morning. “Once in custody, the subject was transported to jail.”

No injuries or property damage was reported. The suspect’s identity and charges against him were not immediately provided by PPB.