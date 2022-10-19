Detectives seized the car and reportedly gathered “valuable evidence from inside,” according to PPB.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they found a car that was involved in Tuesday’s shooting near Portland’s Jefferson High School that, according to the school district, injured two students.

According to PPB, detectives found a stolen white Hyundai crashed just after 4 p.m. on Northeast Alberta Street between Northeast Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Williams Avenue. After a preliminary investigation, police determined the car was involved in the shooting and had been reported stolen.

At the scene of the crash, PPB said the car’s occupants already fled the scene.

Detectives seized the car and reportedly gathered “valuable evidence from inside,” according to PPB.

Officials said no suspects are in custody at this time and said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone who may have video footage of the car and its occupants to contact Detective Brian Dale at brian.dale@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0400 and reference case number 22-280110. Anonymous tips can be submitted to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

On Tuesday, PPB said the shooting took place near the school’s gym just before 4 p.m. — leaving a male student hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg. They received reports a female student may have been grazed by a bullet but are still working to confirm those initial reports.

On Wednesday, Portland Public Schools superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero sent a letter out to the PPS community.

“I want to assure you that we have clear steps to assess threats and ensure safety. I’m proud of how quickly, thoroughly, and compassionately our central office and Jefferson leaders responded yesterday,” Guerrero said. “I certainly hope we don’t have any future instances requiring us to mobilize again, but please know: we are ready to do what we must to keep our students safe.”