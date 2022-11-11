PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is working with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to solve the homicide of a 26-year-old man in 2015 and are asking for public help.

On Nov. 11, 2015, Portland Police responded to a shooting report in North Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. The victim, Laray William Seamster, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Seamster was rushed to the hospital but tragically died shortly after arriving. The only information police were able to gather from witnesses was that two younger Bselack men were involved in the shooting and fled the scene in a silver car.

Crime Stoppers, an organization funded completely by community donations, is offering up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in the Seamster case or any unsolved felony crime.

Anyone wishing to submit a tip can do so through the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.