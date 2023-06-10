PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was found dead and two people were injured after a shooting in Downtown Portland early on Saturday, June 10.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers with the Central Precinct Entertainment Detail were on patrol when an active shooting incident broke out on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street around 1:47 a.m.

Authorities say officers gave medical aid to two shooting victims.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while a second victim was brought to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and another for non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Detail investigators came to the scene to take control of the investigation, according to PPB.

Anyone with further information related to the shooting is asking to email Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 23-152485.

Portland police say additional details, including the deceased victim’s identity, will be released to the public later.