PPB: Driver caught speeding 118 mph on Interstate-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police officer clocked someone driving almost 120 miles-per-hour on the highway early Saturday morning.

A Portland officer was driving an unmarked car west on Interstate-84 Saturday morning around 7 a.m. when they noticed someone driving an orange Scion was tailgating another driver on the highway. When the driver didn’t move out of the Scion’s way and the Scion wasn’t able to pass, the officer watched as the driver made a double lane change, pass the officer on the right, and then make a second double lane change back into the fast lane.

The driver of the Scion then sped off.

The officer drove after the vehicle, speeding up to 118 mph to catch up to the Scion, and turned on the sirens to pull the car over. Police said it was likely that the Scion was going even faster as it first accelerated away.

Police said 22 year-old Reed D. Ezzell was arrested for reckless driving and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Portland police said their Traffic Division has seen a significant increase in dangerous driving behavior this year. In 2019, there were a total of 347 citations issued for drivers speeding over 31 mph of the posted speed limit. This year, officers have already issued 1,211 citations for the same offense.

Additionally, ODOT has reported that there has been “a 17% decrease in vehicle miles travelled in Portland,” this year, yet there has still been a rise in serious traffic collisions and fatalities, said police.

“Unfortunately, the city is on track for one of the highest traffic fatality rates since the late 90’s,” said police in a release.