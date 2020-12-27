PPB: Driver does donuts in intersection, arrested after chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Saturday after he led police on a chase through Southeast Portland — which included doing donuts in front of an officer at an intersection, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

An officer saw a Ford Mustang speeding in the area of SE Powell Boulevard and SE 30th Avenue and subsequently run a red light at 28th and Powell. The Mustang then began doing donuts in the intersection, according to police.

“The officer turned on his lights and siren but the vehicle continued to do this dangerous stunt,” PPB told KOIN 6 Sunday. “The vehicle eventually stopped and then took off at a high rate of speed [but] the officer did not pursue.”

A short time later, the officer was able to find the car in a nearby alley with its lights off. Once spotted, the suspect began to drive towards the police vehicle.

“The vehicle struck the patrol car and took off again,” police said. “This time officers pursued the vehicle.”

The driver, Alexander Lucas Potter, was eventually stopped and arrested without further incident. Potter, 23, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges.