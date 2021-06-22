PPB: Driver intentionally hit pedestrian with car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been charged with first degree assault for intentionally striking a person with his car in Northeast Portland last month, according to court documents.

The Portland Police Bureau said Robert Wimbish, 50, intentionally backed into Sean Davis along NE Hassalo Street on May 25 with a gold GMC vehicle.

According to the documents, video surveillance showed Wimbish driving eastbound on Hassalo before suddenly stopping and quickly reversing. At that point, Davis was not on camera but the audible sound of him being struck is captured in the video.

Davis was later found and taken to Emmanuel Hospital where he underwent treatment for facial fractures and a brain bleed, according to PPB.

Officers saw Wimbish driving the GMC on June 7 and noticed damage to the vehicle that was consistent with how Davis was struck. Then on June 11, Wimbish was again spotted driving the vehicle and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. The GMC was seized and towed, police said.

Wimbish faces Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.