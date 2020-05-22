PPB: Driver shoots bicyclist, remains at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot a bicyclist on May 5.

Just before 10:30 p.m. that night, 42-year-old Michael Hilbrandt was riding his bike down East Burnside Street near Southeast 12th Avenue. He told police that a small, silver or gray SUV-type car was pulled over and blocking the bike lane near SE 12th and 13th Avenues. As Hillbrandt rode by the car, he said he tapped on the window to let the driver know he was passing.

Hillbrandt reportedly then continued onto SE 13th Avenue, but immediately heard screeching tires. Believing that the same car was coming to run him over, Hillbrandt crossed the street to the east side. The SUV he had passed then pulled over next to him.

According to Hillsbrandt, the driver told him, “I’m going to shoot you.” The driver then reportedly fired off one shot, striking Hillbrandt’s arm.

The driver sped off and has not been found. Police say he was described as a heavy-set black man, aged 30 to 40 years old.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 in cash for any information leading to an arrest. Submit an anonymous tip online or call 503.823.4357.