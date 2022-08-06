PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PPB says they’re investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the East Columbia Neighborhood in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Rd. Police say that when they arrived at the scene, they located a deceased person.

According to PPB, the suspect left the area before police were called and no arrests have been made.

North Schmeer Rd. is closed between North Horseshoe Ave. and North Whitaker Rd. during the investigation.

If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-210609.

This is a developing story.