PPB: Elderly homeowner shoots burglary suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was shot by an elderly homeowner during an attempted burglary, police say.
Portland police responded to a reported burglary at the 1300 block of Northeast 81st Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, they learned that an elderly man shot the woman allegedly attempting to burglarize his home.
The woman was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the man is cooperating with authorities.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.