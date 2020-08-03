PPB: Elderly homeowner shoots burglary suspect

Police say the man is cooperating with authorities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was shot by an elderly homeowner during an attempted burglary, police say.

Portland police responded to a reported burglary at the 1300 block of Northeast 81st Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, they learned that an elderly man shot the woman allegedly attempting to burglarize his home.

The woman was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the man is cooperating with authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.