Bruce and Karen Chirre during their first court appearance in connection with the death of Jack Dekker near Providence Park, March 20, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Police Bureau employee and her husband made their first court appearance Monday in connection with the death of Jack Dekker near Providence Park in 2021.

Karen Chirre and Bruce Chirre both entered not guilty pleas in their brief proceeding. Karen, who’s been with PPB for 28 years, is accused of tampering with evidence. Bruce is charged with first-degree manslaughter, 2nd-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

Both were arrested on Friday after a lengthy investigation. He remained in jail while Karen was released the same day. She is still employed with PPB but has been on paid administrative leave since the investigation began in April 2021.

In court Monday, Karen did not say a word. Her attorney entered the not guilty plea. Bruce wore a jail uniform during his appearance.

Bruce Chirre during his first court appearance in connection with the death of Jack Dekker near Providence Park, March 20, 2023 (KOIN) Karen Chirre during her first court appearance in connection with the death of Jack Dekker near Providence Park, March 20, 2023 (KOIN)

Dekker was found dead on a sidewalk in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. An autopsy led to his death being ruled a homicide but the manner of death has not been disclosed. He was 58.

The charges against the Chirres were handed down by a Multnomah County grand jury last week. At this time it’s unclear what evidence prosecutors have that connects the Chirres to Dekker’s death. It’s also unclear why it took 2 years to get to a grand jury.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this case.