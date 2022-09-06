Homicide detectives are investigating a death in NE Portland on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 (KOIN).

According to police, 44-year-old Ryan Nathaniel Hamilton died via gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.

According to police, 44-year-old Ryan Nathaniel Hamilton died via gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. in the 3800 Block of NE 65th Ave.

On Friday, Portland police received a report of a person shot near the intersection of NE 65th Avenue and Beech Street. Officers said they found a man, later identified as Hamilton, dead when they arrived.

Hamilton’s family has been notified of his death and is asking for privacy, officials say.

Police have yet to identify a suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.