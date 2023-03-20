PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 44-year-old man was arrested for carrying a loaded handgun after he attempted to evade authorities on a stolen Honda motorcycle on March 17, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to PPB, officers were handling a property crime in Northeast Portland when they attempted to stop the suspect, Bruce Glass, while he was riding the motorcycle near the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Ave at approximately 7:20 p.m. During the stop, Glass allegedly ditched the motorcycle and attempted to run away from officers.

“The rider bailed off the bike and ran but officers quickly surrounded him, and he surrendered,” PPB stated on social media.

The stolen motorcycle involved in the stop. (PPB)

PPB Public Information Officer Lt. Nathan Sheppard told KOIN 6 News that Glass is facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant was also out for Glass’ arrest in California for a separate weapons charge.

Officers later returned the stolen motorcycle to its owner.