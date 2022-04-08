PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A search warrant led Portland police to recover a stolen signed guitar and other memorabilia belonging to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame on Thursday after the items were taken from a storage unit in February.

This come after around 70 guitars autographed by George Clinton, Arlo Guthrie, The Monkees and Portland’s own Portugal. The Man, among other items, were stolen from an Oregon Music Hall of Fame storage locker.

The Portland Police Bureau said they found the items Thursday after searching in the 100 block of Northeast 117th Avenue. They noted the location has been recently identified “as a center for chronic livability issues.”

Later that day, police served an additional warrant in the 16700 block of SE Amsigger Road in Boring, Oregon. There, police found stolen Yeti products worth upwards of $25,000 belonging to a local marketing and production company. PPB noted the items were also taken from a Portland storage unit.

PPB said the search warrants were granted after receiving tips that led to the March arrest of 40-year-old Eric Michael Lamberton.

During a March search for the stolen property, investigators recovered several guitars and other memorabilia they originally thought belonged to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, but have now linked to a Washington County burglary. Police valued that stolen memorabilia at more than $100,000.

Authorities ask anyone with information to submit tips to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov as polce continue to investigate.